MrBeast Fans React to His Youtube Rewind 2020

MrBeast decided to do his own YouTube Rewind and fans are jazzed about it. 2020 was a bizarre year and the company was left in a bit of a bind with what to do to commemorate the holiday. MrBeast took it upon himself to shine the spotlight on some smaller channels and raise awareness for the entire platform. In a video he uploaded to YouTube, he showcased as many of the personalities responsible for entertaining us all as he could. Fans were all too grateful to get a Rewind treatment. The strange remixes and looks back at pop culture moments basically power the platform. For some reason, YouTube didn’t see it that way. But, luckily for those watching at home, he’s out there ready and willing to put on the big show all on his own.

I just uploaded my own version of Youtube Rewind! Retweet this tweet to spread awareness! #BeastRewind — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 1, 2021

The talk of last month was MrBeast Burgers’ opening day and the resulting rush to go find locations across the United States. MrBeast said on Twitter, “I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED!” Then later, he pledged to increase the reach, “I see your tweets and I’m trying to double and triple the amount of restaurants asap! I want you all to be able to try a MrBeast Burger.”

What was your favorite YouTube video of 2020? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below: