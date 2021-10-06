MTN DEW Reveals New Berry-Kiwi Flavor

If you thought MTN DEW was done introducing new flavors this year, you’ve managed to get one step ahead of yourself. Wednesday morning, the soda-maker officially unveiled its next product offering: MTN DEW Uproar. Uproar is a flavor taking the classic citrus taste of DEW and combining it with berries and kiwi.

Unfortunately for fans hoping for a wide release, Uproar is following in line with MTN DEW Thrashed Apple and MTN DEW Frost Bite in becoming a store exclusive. MTN DEW Uproar — a soda with a bright pink color — will be available exclusively at Food Lion, a regional grocery chain that has 1,100-some locations across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

“Food Lion has been a longtime partner of MTN DEW, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them their first-ever exclusive DEW flavor innovation,” Jenny Figueroa, Senior Director of Marketing, PepsiCo Beverages North America (South Division), said in a press release distributed by the company. “DEW Nation is adventurous and bold, and we wanted to give our fans at Food Lion a unique flavor charged combination that reflects their discerning tastes. A delicious mouth-watering berry kiwi flavor with a DEW twist, MTN DEW Uproar is unlike any beverage ever tasted and bound to delight fans.”

To be exact, Food Lion has locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

The new flavor will be available in both single 20-ounce and two-liter bottles.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with MTN DEW to launch this new, limited-time flavor exclusively for our customers,” Food Lion executive Kevin Pruitt added in the release. “We pride ourselves in being able to offer our customers the latest products relevant to them and are sure MTN DEW Uproar will be a hit.”

Those with a Food Lion location nearby can either by in-person at the store or order online here.