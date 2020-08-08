New Pink Lemonade MTN Dew Officially Launches and Fans Are Loving It
As teased earlier this year, MTN DEW Spark has officially launched, a raspberry lemonade-flavored take on the classic beverage. Following similar deals of the past, Spark will be a limited time exclusive at Speedway stores across the country. The summer beverage has already started popping up at Speedway's 3,900 locations around the country.
"MTN DEW is putting its fans in the driver's seat with this exclusive partnership with Speedway," PepsiCo marketing chief Umi Patel said in a press release. "We know that DEW Nation is always looking for fun, new flavors that can exhilarate their taste buds – especially as we enter the last few weeks of summer. That's why we're excited to bring the spark to a Speedway near you."
Speedway president Tim Griffith added, "We're very pleased to 'Do the Dew' in a big way this year at Speedway, and the exclusive launch of MTN DEW SPARK at our stores allows us to continue the great engagement with our customers who 'Do the Dew' as well. We are thrilled to partner with MTN DEW to build on our outstanding, wide selection of products offered, and to continue delivering a safe, convenient, and personal shopping experience for our loyal customers."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about MTN DEW Spark.
This Tastes Good
Me drinking the Limited Edition Mountain Dew Spark: this tastes good— mountain dew liker (@jeremyhachat) August 8, 2020
It's Delicious
Got me a bottle of Mountain Dew spark its delicious, thank you @SludgeCentral for the posts about it pic.twitter.com/gsMjUALrwO— Resurrection Comix (@ThePowerComix) August 7, 2020
Gotta Have It
alright mtn dew spark (speedway exclusive) is a cop on sight— yung harvey dent (@b0thsidesn0w) August 7, 2020
Perfect Summer Drink
Mountain Dew Spark!!! 🍋 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ New Mountain Dew Spark. Mountain Dew with a blast of raspberry lemonade! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This is the perfect drink for summer! It has that classic Mountain Dew taste, with a punch of raspberry lemonade. Super refreshing with the lemonade, but still has the classic Dew taste! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I won’t say how many @speedwaystores I searched to find this 🤫⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @mountaindew @speedwaystores #mountaindewspark #mountaindew #dewthedew #raspberrylemonademountaindew #raspberrylemonade #newmountaindew #speedway #limitededition #dewusa #dothedew #spark #lemonade #raspberry #limitededitionmountaindew #pop #soda
Very Good
Victory
What A Time
Have you tracked down MTN Dew Spark yet? If so, let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!prev
