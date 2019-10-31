My Chemical Romance Returning for Reunion Show

It has taken years to happen, but it seems the wait is over. For all of you pop-punk lovers, one of the genre’s most famous acts is coming back together. My Chemical Romance has let the world know it is reuniting for a show later this year, and it will let fans meet up with the ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’ group.

According to Pitchfork, My Chemical Romance announced its reunion show earlier today. The band resurfaced with an Instagram account which posted a slew of unique stories for fans to piece together. The pages culminated in the reveal of a reunion show which will take place this winter.

My Chemical Romance will perform at the Shrine Expo Hall this December. The show will take place in Los Angeles, California on December 20. The show will see tickets go on sale starting November 1. To be specific, the show will be available through AXS at 12:00 PM through the link here.

Oh, and be warned! The tickets are a bit expensive. My Chemical Romance will cost a pretty penny at nearly $150 a pop before taxes and handling fees.

There is little known about the reunion show, but fans are hoping it leads to more than a performance. My Chemical Romance did their last performance in 2012, and frontman Gerard Way was firm in his stance the band was finished. However, it seems the magic of My Chemical Romance has brought the group together after so long. Not even Way’s recent success with Netflix’s adaptation of his comic series Umbrella Academy could keep him away from this long-awaited reunion!

For those unfamiliar with My Chemical Romance, the band hails from Newark, New Jersey back in 2001. The band was headed up by Way alongside his brother Mikey, Frank Iero, Ray Toro, and more. The group’s first album sentiment their place in the alternative rock scene, but it was there follow up Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge which hugely popularized the emo genre. And if fans are lucky, the group’s current lineup will have a few new songs to share at their upcoming reunion show.

