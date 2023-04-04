NASA Unveils Astronauts for Artemis II Mission

Artemis II has found its crew as Monday, NASA officials unveiled the four astronauts piloting the Orion capsule around the Moon next year. NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen were unveiled as the craft's crew during a press conference earlier in the week.

"The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity's crew," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum – out of many, one. Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers – the Artemis Generation."

Wiseman previously served as the chief of NASA's astronaut office but departed from the role last December in preparations for his new position. It's long been policy the person in that role can't pilot an active mission. The former NASA executive will now serve as Commander of Artemis II while Glover is pilot and Koch and Hansen are Mission Specialist 1 and Mission Specialist 2, respectively.

"We are going back to the Moon and Canada is at the center of this exciting journey," added the Honorable François-Philippe Champagne, the minister overseeing the Canadian Space Agency. "Thanks to our longstanding collaboration with NASA, a Canadian astronaut will fly on this historic mission. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to congratulate Jeremy for being at the forefront of one of the most ambitious human endeavors ever undertaken. Canada's participation in the Artemis program is not only a defining chapter of our history in space, but also a testament to the friendship and close partnership between our two nations."

Artemis II is expected to last around 10 days, and will follow a similar flight path to that of Artemis I late last year. The program and crew is currently set to launch to space next November, giving them nearly two full years to prepare for the mission. While those on the crew won't return to the lunar surface—something being saved for Artemis III in 2025—they will be the humans to travel furthest in space since Apollo 13 in 1970.

