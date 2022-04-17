Nestle Toll House Announces New Stuffed Cookie Dough

Cookie lovers have a lot to get excited about coming up this summer. That’s because Nestle Toll House is changing the cookie game forever with the launch of their biggest ever cookie, the brand’s first-ever Stuffed Cookie Dough. The new Stuffed Cookie Dough takes the classic Toll House cookie dough to the next level by stuffing it with two delicious fillings to give cookie lovers an indulgent, bakery style cookie experience: the Chocolate Chip Cooke Dough with Fudge Filling and the Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with Salted Caramel Filling.

The Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling comes in an 8-ounce package and has a suggested retail price of $3.99. They’re described as “chocolate meets chocolate” with the original Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough stuffed with delicious fudge. The pairing “makes this cookie simply irresistible.”

The Stuffed Double Chocolate Cookie Dough with Salted Caramel Filling also comes in an 8-ounce package with a suggested retail of $3.99 and sees sweet and salty come together with the chocolate cookie dough stuffed with salted caramel. The brand says this flavor is so amazing you’ll be eating them fresh out of the oven. Both varieties are also described as being so indulgent that you might just need a fork and knife to enjoy them, but you also don’t have to worry about making a mess in your kitchen. All you have to do is preheat the oven, put the cookie dough in, and enjoy.

Both of the new Stuffed Cookie Dough flavors will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers starting in July, so there is a little bit of time to wait before these treats will be available, but they certainly sound like something to look forward to. The new Stuffed Cookie Dough isn’t the only treat that Toll House fans have to look forward to, either. Earlier this year, the brand announced new Bite-Sized Filled Baking Truffles in Chocolate Lava Cake and Caramel Dulce De Leche, both of which are headed to store shelves in June.

The Nestle Toll House Chocolate Lava Cake Flavored Bite-Sized Filled Baking Truffles will come in an 8-ounce resealable package with a suggested retail price of $3.99. They’re described as having a creamy chocolate shell and a decadent chocolate flavor center. The Nestle Toll House Chocolate Caramel Dulce De Leche Flavored Bite-Sized Filled Baking Truffles also come in an 8-ounce resealable package with a suggested retail price of $3.99. They’re described as having a sweet and caramelized flavor derived from Latin America and feature a creamy chocolate shell filled with a thick and creamy caramel flavored center.

The new Nestle Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough will be released in July.

Are you looking forward to these new cookie offerings form Nestle Toll House? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!