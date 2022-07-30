Nestle Toll House Brings Back Two Seasonal Cookie Favorites for Fall

Sure, fall is technically a little bit in the future, but in recent years August has more or less become the unofficial start of the best time of year — pumpkin spice season so it should come as no surprise now that July is pretty much over the fan-favorite flavor is returning to store shelves in a big way. And that includes cookies. Nestle Toll House has announced that both Pumpkin Spice and M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough are coming back this season and they'll be available starting in August.

Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough is described as "nothing says fall like a little pumpkin spice — and what better way to enjoy everyone's favorite seasonal flavor than in cookie form. Back by popular demand, Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough, a delicious mix of sweet pumpkin spice flavor and Premier White Morsels." Toll House M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie dough is described "Nestle Toll House is bringing back the treat in trick-or-treat with the return of its M&M's Ghoul's Mix Sugar Cookie Dough. This sweet sugar cookie dough with colorful Ghoul's Mix M&M's is frightfully delicious." Both flavors come in 14 oz packages that retail for around $3.49.

Of course, this isn't the only Toll House related fall flavor news. It was also previously announced that the brand has teamed up again with Coffee mate to release a new, cookie-inspired creamer flavor this fall, Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Flavored Creamer. The new flavor, a follow up to the popular Cookies 'n Cocoa, will feature notes of semi-sweet chocolate and buttery caramelized brown sugar and is said to bring the rich taste of freshly baked cookies to your cup. Coffee mate is also bringing back its Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer this fall — perfect for pairing with those returning cookie favorites.

With the return of Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough, it seems like pumpkin spice season is definitely in full swing and some other favorites, namely Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, shouldn't be too far behind. That treat is rumored to return sometime in late August, a time on par with last year's release.

