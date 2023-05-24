Nestle Toll House Launches Plant Based Morsels

Nestle is getting in on the plant-based food movement in a sweet way. Nestle Toll House has launched their brand-new Plant Based Chocolate Chip Morsels, offering up two flavor offerings — Dark Chocolate and Semi-Sweet. Both flavors will be available in grocery stores nationwide starting in June.

According to the brand, plant-based food offerings is one of the fastest growing trends in food and baking, with 48 percent of consumers seeking out plant-based options on food labels. The new Nestle Toll House Plant Based morsels are described as being the perfect substitute to the original Toll House morsels and are made with 100 percent real chocolate.

"As the founder of the chocolate chip morsel more than 80 years ago, Nestlé Toll House remains committed to creating great tasting products that meet the needs of consumer's evolving lifestyles. With the launch of our new plant-based morsels, even more people will be able to enjoy the iconic Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie no matter their dietary preferences or restrictions, said Chandra Kumar, President, Bakery Sweets at Nestlé USA.

The new Nestle Toll House Plant Based Morsels have a suggested retail price of $5.19 for a 9-ounce package, though price may vary by retailer. In addition to the new plant-based offering, Nestle Toll House is also launching the new Caramel Flavored Morsels. Those are described as "an indulgent, nostalgic taste bundled into a mess-free morsel with a rich, creamy texture and a sweet taste that will have you coming back for more." They have a suggested retail of $3.79 for a 9-ounce package and will also be available nationwide in June.

