Netflix's Tiger King: Report Says Someone Bitten By Animal At Carole Baskin's Big Cat Rescue

It's been a minute since Tiger King fever took over Netflix and pretty much everything else, but Carol Baskin's Big Cat Rescue is in the news once more after an incident that happened this morning. Hillsborough fire officials say that someone was bitten by an animal during a trip to the Big Cat Rescue (via WFLA 8), though officials have not released any information about the person bitten because of HIPAA regulations. An official did address the seriousness of the wound, and it was serious enough for them to be transported to a local hospital after basic treatment was applied on the scene.

“We treated the injury on scene and transported them to a local hospital. We would classify the injury as serious,” Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s public information officer said.

Hopefully, the individual is okay and recovers quickly, and we imagine a statement will be coming from the Big Cat Rescue at some point to address the injury.

It also remains to be seen if this incident will be addressed in the upcoming unscripted TV series Baskin and her husband are developing. The series is focused on spotlighting the histories, lawsuits, and animal rights violations associated with various organizations, but the Baskins will also be featured, so parts of their day to day lives could also be in the mix. We'll just have to wait and see.

Since Tiger King aired Baskin has also been awarded Joe Exotic's GW zoo, as Exotic is currently in prison.

