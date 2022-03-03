New Dr. Seuss Books Based on Previously Unpublished Illustrations Announced

Dr. Seuss may have been prolific, but like any artist active for decades, he has plenty of material stowed away in a drawer somewhere, never seen (and sometimes never meant to be seen) by the public at large. Now, more than 30 years after his death in 1991, the Seuss estate will release a new line of books, based on previously-unpublished illustrations from the legendary children’s book writer. No, they will not be “Frankensteining” a book together from half-finished ideas, or recovering something Geisel finished but put aside. Instead, a diverse group of writers, artists, and cartoonists will use Seuss sketches and concepts as a jumping-off point.

According to Dr. Seuss Enterprises (via the Associated Press), a new line of books will include original stories inspired by previously unpublished illustrations taken from the author’s archives at the University of California San Diego. The announcement was timed to Dr. Seuss’s birthday yesterday, which was also the one-year anniversary of the organization’s announcement that a small number of Seuss’s books would be taken out of print due to insensitive depictions of racial and ethnic groups.

“We look forward to putting the spotlight on a new generation of talent who we know will bring their unique voices and style to the page, while also drawing inspiration from the creativity and imagination of Dr. Seuss,” Susan Brandt, President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement.

The published not as “by Dr. Seuss” but under a banner created for Seuss Studios, will be published by Random House Children’s Books. Like much of Seuss’ library, they will be aimed at readers ages 4 to 8.

“The original Dr. Seuss sketch that serves as the inspiration for each of the new Seuss Studios books will be included in the book, along with a note from the creators explaining how they were inspired, and their process,” the company said.

Per AP, the plan is to publish two books a year, beginning next year. Some of the Seuss images include a catlike creature with enormous ears and a series of colorful hummingbirds with pointy noses.