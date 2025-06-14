Demon Slayer Returns to TV With Special Anime Release

Demon Slayer, one of the biggest modern anime and manga series, is all set for its Infinity Castle film. Ufotable decided to adapt the intense battle and heartbreaking moments into a trilogy film, which will be globally released in theaters. The final films are entirely canon, but will also include scenes from the light novel. The first film will pick up the story from the ending of the Hashira Training Arc, where all the Demon Slayer Corps are forced into the Infinity Castle. Not only is the castle Muzan’s secret hideout, but the infinite layout makes it almost impossible to navigate through it. The Upper Rank Demons are waiting for a chance to strike down the Demon Slayers and completely eradicate the Corps.

The first film will hit the Japanese theaters on July 18th and the U.S. theaters on September 12th. The trailer has already been unveiled in Japan during the re-release of the Infinity Train film. To celebrate the Japanese release, Ufotable will globally reveal the trailer on July 18th on the official YouTube channel of Aniplex. However, before the film’s Japanese release, Ufotable has one more surprise in store for fans with this special TV anime.

Fuji TV Will Broadcast a Special Seven-Night Demon Slayer Broadcast Before the Film’s Release

According to the official website of the anime, the Seven-Nights Special Broadcast will feature the story from the Infinity Train to the Infinity Castle Arcs. The edited episodes will look back on the story from each character’s perspective and will even include new illustrations. Unfortunately, the studio has yet to announce the global release of these special episodes. The broadcast schedule and episode titles have also been shared.

June 28th, 8 PM JST: Infinity Train Arc

June 29th, 7 PM JST: Infiltration of the Red Light District Arc

July 3rd, 7 PM JST: Red Light District Battle Arc

July 4th, 8 PM JST: Swordsmith Village Enemy Attack Arc

July 6th, 7 PM JST: Swordsmith Village Bonds Arc

July 16th, 7 PM JST: Hashira Training Opening Arc

July 17th, 7 PM JST: Hashira Training Hashira Gathering Arc

What to Expect From Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy?

The films will be available in several countries in August and September, with the dates varying based on the region. The final arc of the manga is divided into two parts: Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown Arc. The trilogy is named after the first part of the Final Saga, but there’s also a possibility that it will adapt the Sunrise Countdown Arc. The Hashira Training Arc was merely a buffer before the most intense battle in the show. The finale of the latest season has already set up the premise, and we will get to witness the Demon Slayers fighting against Muzan and the Upper Moons in an all-out war. Shinobu and Tamayo have used every bit of knowledge they had to ensure Muzan gets weak before the battle commenced, but the battle is still more challenging than anything they have ever faced.

