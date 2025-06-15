HBO Max Now Exclusively Streaming One of 2024’s Biggest Movies

One of 2024’s biggest movies is now streaming exclusively on HBO Max. The movie in question isn’t a brand new addition to HBO Max, but after departing Netflix this month, it is now an exclusive for the streaming service, and a pretty big exclusive at that given it was one of the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2024.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those that want to stream Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will now need to have an HBO Max subscription, because as of very recently, the Monsterverse movie is a platform exclusive. In the future this will no doubt change, but right now there is no word of the movie coming to any other streaming service, so this exclusivity will presumably last a while.

The 5th movie in the Monsterverse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is also the 38th Godzilla movie, and the 13th King Kong movie. It was released by Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures back on March 25, 2024, only in Chinese theaters, before coming to American theaters 4 days later.

Play video

Made on a budget of approximately $135 to $150 million, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire unsurprisingly made waves at the box office, posting $572.3 million. With this return, it is the 8th highest-grossing film of 2024, behind only Dune: Part Two, Mufasa: The Lion King, Wicked, Despicable Me 4, Moana 2, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Inside Out 2, in that order. More than this, it is the highest-grossing movie ever in all three aforementioned franchises: Monsterverse, King Kong, and Godzilla.

Pairing with the commercial success, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — directed by Adam Wingard — has an audience score of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. It did not fare as well with critics though, as evident by its 54% score.

Those that decide to check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire should expect a runtime of 115 minutes and a PG-13 rating. You should also expect a sequel, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, to follow it up on March 26, 2027.

For more HBO Max coverage — including all of the latest HBO Max news, all of the latest HBO Max rumors and leaks, and all of the latest HBO Max deals — click here.