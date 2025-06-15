2 Years Later, Marvel Studios Just Released New Episode of Series Fans Thought Was Over

The legend returns! Or, rather, the Marvel digital series Marvel Studios: Legends has returned with new episodes on YouTube. The short docu-series provided digestible episodes that each spotlighted a different MCU character or object with footage from their most vital moments throughout the franchise’s 36 movies and 13 TV series. Marvel Studios: Legends began on Disney+, then transitioned to YouTube, presumably to provide the widest audience possible should they be in need of an explainer or refresher on MCU figures. The series went dark after a 21-episode second season covered Phase Five … until last week. After two years of nothing, Marvel Studios: Legends just released a new episode profiling Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne).

Past episodes have chronicled nearly every corner of the MCU, ranging from Ant-Man, the Tesseract, Scarlet Witch, Valkyrie, and the TVA before turning its focus on Riri Williams, aka Ironheart. The MIT student turned hero made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022. Her eponymous Disney+ series premieres later this month on the platform. The latest episode of Marvel Studios: Legends profiles the hero and her past connection to Wakanda, as well as teases a few sneak peeks at the upcoming series. While some fans have criticized Marvel Studios: Legends as a derivative clip show, the series provides bite-sized but thorough recaps on MCU figures in a multiverse that is getting more dense and diverse by the minute.

Marvel Studios’ Legends Previews Riri’s Journey in Ironheart

In the latest Marvel Studios: Legends, the episode recaps Riri’s involvement with the Wakandans in Wakanda Forever — how she inadvertently made an enemy of Namor (Tenoch Huerta) with the vibranium detector she created, how Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) sacrificed her life to save Riri, and the final battle where she aided the Wakandans in defeating Namor and the Talokanil. The refresher on Riri, a sharp, witty MIT student, reminds us all that her heart is as big as her brain as we prepare for her solo series.

The Marvel Studios: Legends episode on Riri also gives us a glimpse of Ironheart. We see Riri’s new adversary, Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos) also known as the Marvel villian the Hood. Once a low-level criminal, Robbins gained his superpowers by defeating a Nisanti demon and robbing it of its hood and boots. From there, the Hood becomes a well-known figure in the criminal underworld of New York City and forms his own crime syndicate. However, it’s difficult to tell from his brief appearance in both the Marvel Studios: Legends series as well as the Ironheart trailers just how well established Robbins is of a criminal mastermind when Riri encounters him.

Sure, Marvel Studios: Legends may be an unnecessary primer for die-hard Marvel fans. However, the series certainly accomplishes the goal of getting everyone hyped for the upcoming series.

The six-episode Ironheart television event premieres on June 24th on Disney+.