King of the Hill Revival Drops First Look at Adult Connie

King of the Hill is coming back with a new revival series this Summer, and the revival has dropped the first look at how adult aged Connie Souphanousinphone will look in the new series with a new poster. King of the Hill is coming back for new episodes sixteen years after the original series came to an end, and much like the grounded nature of the original series, each of the characters has also aged a great deal since we have seen them last. So that means there’s a whole new status quo coming with the start of this new era as well.

Bobby and his friends were being teased to have since aged into their 20s following the end of the original series, and the new King of the Hill revival series will be showcasing them at much later points in their respective lives. It’s also been teased that Bobby has still been keeping in touch with neighborhood friends Connie and Joseph through all of this time as well, and that’s confirmed with the newest poster for King of the Hill giving fans the first look at the now adult aged Connie along with previously seen older versions of the other characters. Check it out below:

Did Bobby and Connie Stay Friends?

Now that Connie has been officially revealed to still be a part of Bobby’s life with the new King of the Hill episodes, it does raise some questions over what their relationship is like now after all this time. The two of them had settled into a good place with their friendship in the original series as following their dating one another, they realized they were just such different people and didn’t work together in that way. At the same time, there was a lingering affection shared between them regardless.

If the two remained as friends even into adulthood like Bobby and Joseph were able to, it does beg the question of how much could have changed between them in the years since we saw them last. With Bobby confirmed to have since become a successful chef in Dallas as of the time of the new revival series, it also raises the question of how much Bobby actually gets to see his old friends. Maybe instead, he’s only back in Arlen for a short time now that his father and mother have returned to the United States.

When Does King of the Hill Come Back?

King of the Hill will be debuting Season 14 of the animated series with Hulu on August 4th. It has been confirmed to run for ten episodes that will be releasing all at once, so fans will get quite a reunion when the new show hits. Original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels have returned for the new revival with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunners. Original series stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, Lauren Tom, and Jonathan Joss (who recorded for the new episodes before his passing) are all confirmed to return for the new episodes as well.

While Johnny Hardwick will be returning as Dale Gribble for six episodes, Toby Huss will be taking over for the character following the actor’s passing. As for what to expect from the new King of the Hill, Hulu teases the revival as such, “After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.”