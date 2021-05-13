NHL Legend Mike Modano Teams With Little Caesar's and Pepsi for Ultimate Hockey Hangout Giveaway

✖

If you believe yourself to be the biggest hockey fan out there, now is the time to prove yourself. The NHL and Hall of Famer Mike Modano have teamed up with Little Caesar's and Pepsi for an all-new giveaway contest, designed to highlight the biggest supporters in all of hockey. The Ultimate Hockey Hangout contest starts today, May 13th, and runs through June 8th, coinciding with the early rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. One winner will receive a full hockey hangout room, complete with furniture, games, and technology, designed by Modano himself.

All you have to do to enter yourself in Ultimate Hockey Hangout contest is tweet a photo or video of yourself, showing why you're the biggest hockey fan around. Show off your memorabilia, jerseys, and everything else to prove your fandom, and be sure to use the hashtags #UltimateHockeyHangout and #Sweepstakes while also tagging @LittleCaesars and @Pepsi. That's it! One fan will be awarded the grand prize, while 1,000 others will receive free Pepsi and Little Caesar's pizza. You can take a look at a rendering of the Ultimate Hockey Hangout below!

Modano was the first overall pick for the Minnesota North Stars in 1988, and moved with the team to Texas when they became the Dallas Stars. He helped Stars win the Stanley Cup in 1999 and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2014. In honor of the Ultimate Hockey Hangout contest, Modano took some time to chat with ComicBook.com.

"We're excited about it. I'm excited to be teamed up with Caesars and Pepsi and we're just we're challenging those fans out there to prove to us why they are the fans," Modano told us. "So we give an opportunity to win a great hangout and deck it out and put together something pretty cool that everybody is going to enjoy. A nice set up with a lot of little toys in there and you will create something that's pretty good. We need to see some fans show us why they are the ultimate fan."

Modano will also be helping to judge the contest and select the ultimate fan, and he clued us in a little bit as to what he'll be looking for.

"Some pretty good rituals, some some gear. Some hockey collections usually can tell who's a good big fan by what they collect, you know, and what type of collection they have," he explained. "If they got some pretty good jerseys sticks, you know you can kind of sense a person's fan craze by their their memorabilia, so that could be it. Could be a determining factor for us too."

What exactly will be in the Ultimate Hockey Hangout when all is said and done? According to Modano, there won't be any holding back for the winner.

"So if I was to do something, I mean it's going to be some nice big oversized couches. Obviously a big screen TV, you know, nice little pizza warmer. A cooler for the Pepsi. Maybe some mobile hockey," he said. "So we're going to we'll deck it out with some some cool stuff. We won't hold back so whoever wins is going to have a nice little get a nice little setup."

You can check out our full interview with Modano in the video at the top of the page!