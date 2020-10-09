Norman Reedus Shares Cute Video of His Daughter

✖

If you, like virtually everyone, are tired of the pandemic, the never-ending horror show that is global politics, and coming to grips that we might never see a movie in the theater again, let's take a moment to appreciate The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, who recently blessed Instagram with some delightful footage of his toddler. Reedus and actress Diane Kruger rarely share photos of their daughter, and always make sure not to put her face online for the world to see. The child was born in the fall of 2018, and usually shows up in heartfelt posts from one of her parents about how great she is.

In the photo shared recently, Reedus's daughter is wearing a diaper with tacos on it, and shot from behind. The room is filled with art supplies and, after a quick shout, she makes a mark on the chalkboard in front of her.

You can check it out below.

View this post on Instagram ❤️#daughteralldayevryday A post shared by norman reedus (@bigbaldhead) on Sep 26, 2020 at 6:26pm PDT

In December of 2018, paparazzi took photos of Reedus, Kruger, and their daughter, and Kruger reposted one to Instagram, edited to remove her daughter's face, and asked the public and the press to refrain from publishing photos of the baby.

"While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety," she wrote at the time. "Me and [Reedus] would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal. Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child. Thank you for your support."

Last month, AMC announced that The Walking Dead would end after season 11. There will be six additional episodes in season ten, which will begin filming soon for air in 2021, and then the 2021-2022 season will see season eleven and the series finale. After that, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) would get their own spinoff together.

Little is known yet about Reedus's spinoff, which will be showrun by Angela Kang and produced by Scott Gimple. It will reportedly take place after The Walking Dead's series finale, meaning that it's likely the characters of Daryl and Carol are safe for the remainder of the main series.

The next part of The Walking Dead season ten will return sometime in 2021. The eleventh and final season is expected to air in the 2021-2022 TV season. There is no specific date set for the Daryl and Carol spinoff at this point. The sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead is set to premiere on Sunday.