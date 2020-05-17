Wonder Woman 1984 Star Gal Gadot Shares Advice for 2020 Graduates

✖

Wonder Woman 1984's Gal Gadot decided to drop some advice for 2020 Graduates during the massive Graduate Together event going on today. NBA champion and Space Jam star LeBron James helped get this giant celebration of the Class of 2020 together. The stars came out in force to support the newly graduated students. Barack Obama, Henry Winkler, Kevin Hart, Zendaya, and many more all got the chance to impart some wisdom to the young people watching at home. Many wondered what was going to happen when the stay at home orders started and it became clear that normal high school and college graduations wouldn’t be happening this year. The Class of 2020 has been plenty creative this year with parades outside of their houses to celebrate the achievement and prom lineups in their driveways. But, it has to feel good to have so many big stars express concern.

“As a child of a teacher and an engineer, I grew up understanding very well the value and the power of education. And now with this moment in your life, when school is done but your next steps are unclear in this somewhat uncertain world, you might feel powerless at times,” Gadot explained. “So I urge you to think of these words: Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.”

View this post on Instagram Can you see me??! 👩‍🎓🧐 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on May 15, 2020 at 9:56pm PDT

Those words were taken by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who was the first female prime minister for the country. That message of perseverance actually carried it’s way throughout the rest of her comments as well.

“Now the idea seems so simple. But to put it into action isn't always as simple, because it's not always as easy as deciding to be happy or deciding to do what's right. Fanning those flames takes more than desire. It takes even more work, drive, confidence, and resources and the ability to go on even when there are those who will tell you it's not possible, you shouldn't, you couldn’t,” she added.

“Well I want to tell you, you can. Anything is possible and now is your time to start and create your own special story in the world. I'm telling you there is nothing you cannot do if you put your heart and mind and all that you have learned into it,” Gadot continued. “You know to me, Wonder Woman is a fighter, but it's what she fights for that matters. So fight for your place in this world because you've earned it, you've worked so hard to get to this moment and no matter how unclear our future may seem, your future is bright and it starts today. Congratulations."

