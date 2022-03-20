Obama Presidential Library Potentially in Possession Thousands of UFO Documents

Talk around the existence of UAP—unidentified aerial phenomena—has grown increasingly candid with government officials and soon enough, the Obama Presidential Library may release a sizable batch of UAP-related documents it has to the public. After The Black Vault’s John Greenewald Jr., filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the library, it granted his petition and will be looking through 3,440 pages and 26,271 electronic files pertaining to the request.

Greenewald revealed the news himself this past week, releasing a second letter the Library wrote him detailing the process. As per the letter, it could take upwards of 16 years to scan through all of the files and pages at hand. “Jackpot. The Obama Presidential Library just informed me they have approximately 3,440 pages and 26,271 electronic files that pertain to my request for AATIP/UFO/UAP and AAWSAP information,” Greenewald tweeted. “If true, I am absolutely floored the Obama Presidential Library has that.”

Greenewald runs The Black Vault, a website that hosts over three million pages of content obtained through FOIA requests. He followed his initial reveal with a subsequent tweet saying all of the electronic files translate to roughly 131,355 additional pages.

“I’ve long resigned to the fact that some just don’t like the research process when it comes to UFOs,” Greenwald added. “It’s ‘UFOs are Alien!’ or nothing. It’s why some channels on YouTube get 1+ million subscribers. For some, it’s not about research or facts; they just want to hear about aliens.”

Former President Barack Obama has even spoken about the situation, saying in an interview last year that the government doesn’t truly understand some UFO appearances or where the crafts came from.

“When it comes to aliens, there are some things I just can’t tell you on air,” Obama said in a 2021 appearance on The Late Show With James Corden. “But what is true is that there is footage and records of objects in the sky that we don’t know exactly what they are. How they move, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. So I think that people still take that seriously and try to figure out what that is.”