Growing Petition Seeks Release of All Unclassified UAP Videos

Aliens and UAP—the government acronym for unidentified aerial phenomena—have been a hot topic for quite some time. Despite that longevity, the past couple of years have been especially busy, given the fact even government officials are candidly talking about the subject. Now, a petition making the rounds online is trying to convince a group of Congresspeople to order the release of any UAP video the United States government is in possession of with an unclassified status.

“The radical ‘transmedium’ technology of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) is currently being withheld from the American public,” the petition reads. “The UAPTF-DNI preliminary report on UAP found that 143/144 cases were classified as ‘Unidentified’. We request that the new UAP office created by congress make available all unclassified videos and cases so that civilian science can investigate and better understand this technology.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, the petition is nearing 4,000 signatures.

Last October, a group of retired Air Force officers—led by Captain Robert Salas—held a press conference at the National Press Club to unveil evidence the group suggests proves UFOs—or UAP—tampered with the American nuclear weapon arsenal.

“Former Air Force officer, Robert Salas, was the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, on March 24, 1967. He has publicly stated over a span of twenty-five years, that all ten of his ICBMs became inoperable and that eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, a similar incident occurred at another missile launch control facility,” a press release distributed by the group reads.

It adds, “Former Air Force officer, Robert Salas, was the on-duty commander of an underground launch control facility assigned to Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, on March 24, 1967. He has publicly stated over a span of twenty-five years, that all ten of his ICBMs became inoperable and that eight days earlier, on March 16, 1967, a similar incident occurred at another missile launch control facility.

That conference, of course, came months after the United States government released a report neither confirming nor denying the origin of most reported UAP sightings from government officials and members of the armed forces.