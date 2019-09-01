Tang Oreos Are Apparently a Thing Now

From Fruit Punch and Birthday Cake to Candy Corn and Jelly Donut, it feels like no flavor is off-limits from becoming a specialty Oreo. Now, it looks like a certain drink mix might be added to that list. According to a new report from ChewBoom, Tang-flavored Oreos have begun popping up in Dubai.

For those who might not remember Tang’s heyday, the powdered soft drink began being sold in the late 1950s, and was met with poor sales until it became used as part of early NASA space flights. That – combined with some memorable commercials in the 1990s – turned Tang into a bit of a pop-culture staple.

The Tang-flavored Oreos surfaced on the website and social media of GB Gifts, a UK gift shop that features many imported products. You can check out a photo of the cookies, which were apparently imported from Dubai, below.

GB Gifts was initially selling the cookies in a three-package bundle (meaning 30 cookies overall) for £5.99, or $7.26 USD. That deal has since sold out on their website.

As for how accurate the Tang-flavored Oreos are, Instagram user junkfoodonthego recently confirmed that they actually taste the way they’re supposed to.

“These Oreos actually really capture the taste of orange tang in the creme filling.” they write on Instagram. “Now whether or not that is a good thing… I will leave up to you to decide. I think if you love Orange Tang, definitely give these a try. Personally I’m not sure how I feel about the combination of orange and chocolate but I know a lot of people love it.”

At this point, there is no indication that the Tang-flavored Oreos will make their way stateside. If you’re in the mood to try a new specialty Oreo flavor, the company is rolling out Maple Creme Oreos and Peppermint Bark Oreos in time for fall and winter.

Would you want to try these Tang-flavored Oreos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!