OREO Debuting New Flavor Soon

The latest flavor to join the OREO stable will soon arrive. Wednesday, the iconic cookie-maker announced the arrival of an all-new flavor, Mocha Caramel Latte. The drink-flavored cookie carries notes of coffee and chocolate and will receive a nationwide rollout soon. While it’s not a permanent offering, the variety should be available wherever OREOs are sold by the end of April.

OREO took to its TikTok account Wednesday morning to unveil the news using one of the video platform’s popular trends.

While the company did confirm Mocha Caramel Latte OREOs are going to be a limited-time flavor, they didn’t reveal exactly when the flavor would be pulled from shelves.

The new flavor is one of the biggest products since the company announced the return of OREO Cakesters earlier this year.

“OREO loyalists have been asking and waiting patiently for OREO Cakesters to return and we’re thrilled to celebrate this epic comeback!” Justin Parnell, OREO marketing vice president, said at the time. “We hope the Blockbuster takeover will playfully bring store-goers back to 2007, when Cakesters first launched, and the soft-baked snacks became a fan-favorite.”

The company also announced a line of frozen treats last month.

“We continually seek ways to playfully reinvent our classic cookie and are excited to bring this new OREO® innovation to the freezer aisle,” Parnell said with that product release.. “Created for our most loyal fans, we have perfected the OREO® Frozen Treats recipes to deliver the signature OREO® flavor in every bite. We hope this delicious new treat will provide even more opportunities for fans to foster moments of playful connection over a shared love of OREO®.”