Patrick Dempsey Named People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023

It's that time of year again when People Magazine gives out their most coveted award... Sexiest Man Alive. Last year, the title went to Marvel Cinematic Universe star, Chris Evans. Now, the title belongs to Grey's Anatomy alum, Patrick Dempsy. Despite being nicknamed "McDreamy" for years and being featured in many Sexiest Man Alive issues throughout his career, this marks the 57-year-old actor's first time winning the title.

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," Dempsy told People. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive." When asked about hearing the news of his big win, he shared with a laugh, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!"

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good," he added. "[My kids are] just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be," Dempsey shared. "Which is good, they keep me young."

"I've got the bumper stickers, T-shirts, posters," he joked. "I peaked many years ago ... But I'm still here."

What Is Patrick Dempsey's Next Project?

This month, you can catch Dempsey on the big screen in Eli Roth's Thanksgiving. Back in 2007, Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez teamed up to create the moviegoing experience, Grindhouse, which included a double feature of Planet Terror and Death Proof. The event also featured fake trailers for movies by Rodriguez as well as Rob Zombie, Edgar Wright, and Roth. In 2010, Rodriquez turned his trailer for Machete into an actual feature film, and Roth is finally doing the same with his Thanksgiving trailer. In addition to Dempsey, Thanksgiving stars Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Milo Manheim, Gabriel Davenport, Tomaso Sanelli, Jenna Warren, Tim Dillon, Rick Hoffman, and Gina Gershon.

Next month, fans can see Dempsey in Michael Mann's new film, Ferrari. The movie is based on a key portion of the life of Enzo Ferrari, the former racer who founded the Ferrari car company. In addition to Dempsey, Ferrari stars Adam Driver in the lead role as well as Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gordon, Gabriel Leone, and Jack O'Connell.

Congrats, Patrick Dempsey on this well-deserved honor!