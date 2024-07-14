Pauly Shore, Star of the Unauthorized Richard Simmons Biopic, Remembers Late Fitness Guru

Yesterday, the sad news broke that Richard Simmons had passed away at age 76. Simmons was a fitness guru known for his boisterous personality who became a staple in pop culture in the 1980s. Many people have taken to social media to honor Simmons and his legacy, including comedian Pauly Shore. Shore played Simmons in a short film titled The Court Jester and has plans to revive the role in a feature film. However, Simmons spoke out against the project, saying he did not authorize it and hoped to make his own movie about his life.

“I just got word like everyone else that the beautiful Richard Simmons has passed,” Shore wrote on Twitter. “I hope you’re at peace and twinkling up in the heavens. Please give my mother Mitzi and my father Sammy a big hug and a kiss for me. You’re one of a kind, Richard. An amazing life. An amazing story. They broke the dolphin shorts when they made you. Rest in peace, my friend. Rest in peace.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pauly Shore Reacts to Richard Simmons Disowning Biopic Movie:

Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons in The Court Jester.

Shortly after Simmons said he didn’t authorize a biopic to be made of his life, Shore responded.

“My come from has always been love,” Shore told Variety while at the Sundance Film Festival. “It’s never been vindictive. I’m not Borat. I’m not ‘let’s make fun of someone.’ It’s the opposite. At this point, it’s an unauthorized biopic and they’re made every day. Yes, I want him to put his pixie dust on this and say, ‘Go for it, Pauly.’ It’s Richard being Richard. It’s sensitive. We don’t want to bug him. We want him to be left alone and we don’t want to bug him. We want to pay homage to him and kiss his feet and say he’s done beautiful stuff. Who’s going to play Richard Simmons? Leonardo DiCaprio is not going to play Richard Simmons. I look like him.”

“I relate to him a lot,” Shore added. “I saw an interview he did recently and him saying how he’s by himself. He’s secluded. He doesn’t have any friends or family. He’s just alone. That is similar to me right now. My parents passed away. My siblings, we don’t have a great relationship. I’m not married. When I am out touring, it’s very big and America.. and then I come home and I’m by myself. I definitely feel like I am him. I feel like there is a part of me that is very similar.”

Our thoughts are with Richard Simmons’ loved ones at this difficult time.