Pedro Pascal Admits That Oscar Isaac Is the Daddiest of the Daddies

Last week, Moon Knight star Oscar Isaac reacted to fans calling him “daddy” by giving them his blessing and now, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal is admitting that indeed, Isaac can have the title and Isaac to be “the daddiest”. In a video shared by the Twitter account Pedro Pascal Daily (and then shared by Discussing Film), Pascal turns over the title.

“Oscar is the daddiest. Alright, he can have it,” Pascal says.

How this all started was that last week, during an interview with China’s ETtoday Isaac was told that some of his fans in Taiwan and China call him “daddy”, particularly after playing Leto Atreides in Dune. Isaac said he had been unaware of that, but then said it was fine if fans did so.

“I didn’t know the fans call me daddy, but that’s okay,” Isaac said. “They can call me daddy if they want to. I don’t mind.”

So, where does Pascal enter into this? As it turns out, there’s another clip in which Pascal addresses daddy status. Film Updates shared another clip in which Pascal is answering fan questions and comments, with one referring to Pascal as the daddiest daddy and Pascal responded questioning that status.

“Am I the daddiest daddy? I’ve been seeing that name get thrown around a lot to other people and I just wanna make sure that I’m the daddiest of the daddies,” Pascal said. Given the clip in which he declares that title to belong to Isaac, it seems that the matter has in fact been settled.

With the “daddy” debate settled, Pascal is next set to appear in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where he plays a billionaire super-fan of Nicolas Cage who hires him to come to his birthday party. Except Pascal’s fan is a dangerous figure and things take a wild turn. In addition to Cage and Pascal, the film stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ike Barinholtz. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The film was always written to star Cage as himself. Cage is also one of the producers on the film, alongside Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:

“Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22nd.

