Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent: New Trailer Reveals Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal on an Epic Trip

Nicolas Cage is officially set to star in the most Nicolas Cage movie ever made. Next month, the beloved actor will appear on the big screen as an over-the-top version of himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. As popular as Cage remains amongst movie fans, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has skyrocketed to the top of many “Most Anticipated” lists this year, and the hype only increased with the arrival of a new trailer.

On Tuesday, Cage’s Massive Talent co-star Pedro Pascal took to Instagram to share a photo from the movie, and reveal that the new trailer was on the way. As promised, Lionsgate released the full trailer on Wednesday. You can check it out below!

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage is down on his luck and struggling to find any solid work. He’s offered $1 million to attend a superfan’s birthday, only to get tangled up in a government operation.

In addition to Cage and Pascal, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ike Barinholtz. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The film was always written to star Cage as himself. Cage is also one of the producers on the film, alongside Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent:

“Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent hits theaters on April 22nd.