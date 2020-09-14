Peeps Won't Be Released for Halloween or Christmas This Year

✖

It looks like Easter was the last big hurrah for Peeps this year. Due to complications stemming from the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the manufacturer behind the sugary treat revealed this week it won't be producing special themed candies for the next three major holidays. In a statement released by Just Born on Friday, the company revealed it won't be producing special treats for Halloween, Christmas, or Valentine's Day — three of the largest candy-selling holidays all year long.

At the onset of the production earlier this year, Just Born paused production on the entire line of Peeps. Before long, the company made some changes and restarted in May, though production back to a point where the company can release it's traditional themed candies.

“While PEEPS® Marshmallow Candies, MIKE AND IKE® and HOT TAMALES® would typically be available in fun shapes and packaging sizes for the Halloween and holiday seasons, unfortunately, the seasonal varieties will not be in stores again until 2021,” the statement read.

As of now, the company expects to be back in tip-top shape by next Easter, in order to launch its annual onslaught of various flavored marshmallows for the masses.

“We look forward to being a part of seasonal traditions again next year! We have been bringing sweetness to people’s lives since 1923, and we hope to continue to do so for many years to come,” the statement added. It also notes the company hopes to be back for all holiday offerings after Easter next year, including Halloween and Christmas.

According to the Just Born website, the company produces enough Peeps each year to circle the Earth twice or, if you want to get technical, around 700 million total peeps. Just Born's also the manufacturer of Hot Tamales and Mike & Ike-brand candies and it's not immediately apparent if production has been impacted on those brands either.

Cover photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images