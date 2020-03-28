Peeps Still Available For Easter Despite Production Shutdown

The coronavirus pandemic has had major impact on pretty much everything in recent weeks. Around the world, as people are advised to remain at home in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, businesses have had to shift things around, including in some cases entirely shutting down production. Such is the case for Just Born, the company that makes the iconic Peeps candy which announced on Friday that its factories were shutting down for at least two weeks, but for fans worried about having the iconic marshmallow treats for their Easter baskets this year need not be concerned. Easter orders shipped to retailers before the shutdown.

“All of our Peeps have been produced and shipped to retailers for this upcoming Easter season,” the company wrote on its website. “We do have inventory of Mike and Ike, Hot Tamales, and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews for the short term, but may experience out of stocks on several individual items. We will continue to work with our retail partners to ensure that the fans of our brands can continue to enjoy them during this challenging time.”

For fans of Peeps, this update brings a bit of relief. With the pandemic, Easter is likely to look very different this year. Many locations around the world have closed all non-essential businesses and offices and asked that people stay at home and avoid any social gatherings as well as practice social distancing if they have to be out for any reason. That means that religious services are likely not going to happen and that popular celebrations such as Easter Egg hunts won’t happen this year as well. Getting to keep Easter baskets as normal as possible, including Peeps is definitely a bright spot.

When it comes to the Peeps that people can indulge in this Easter while staying at home and flattening the curve, people have quite a few options as well. In addition to the classic marshmallow Peeps, there are some fun new flavor options this year as well. The company is offering their bunny varieties in Chocolate Pudding flavors while the iconic chicks will get a Root Beer Float flavor. There’s also Kroger exclusive Hot Tamale flavor, Froot Loops flavored marshmallow pops at Target and Walmart, and Peeps Delights Raspberry flavored chicks dipped in creme flavored fudge at Target as well.

“The PEEPS® Brand has become an icon in American pop culture, with its instantly recognizable colors, shapes and flavors holding a special place in the hearts of many for nearly seven decades. We take pride in seeing that parents who were given PEEPS® in their Easter baskets as kids are now passing those traditions on to their own family,” PEEPS brand manager Caitlin Servian said in a press release earlier this year. “We strive to meet the perfect balance of history and innovation by continuing to offer our classic PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies, while also bringing new and exciting products to our fans.”

