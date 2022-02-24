Pepsi Introduces New Nitrogen-Infused Cola

Pepsi has announced its newest offering, Nitro Pepsi, the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola. On Wednesday, the brand announced the new cola, which will be available. nationwide beginning March 28th, describing it as “softer than a soft drink”, a creamy, smooth beverage with a “mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head.”

“While soda has been a beverage of choice for so many consumers over the past century, some people still cite heavy carbonation as a barrier to enjoying an ice-cold cola. With this in mind, we wanted to come up with a new way for people to enjoy delicious Pepsi cola, but with a new experience around the bubbles,” said Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing – Pepsi. “Nitro Pepsi is a first-of-its-kind innovation that creates a smooth, creamy, delicious taste experience for fans everywhere. Much like how nitrogen has transformed the beer and coffee categories, we believe Nitro Pepsi is a huge leap forward for the cola category and will redefine cola for years to come.”

According to the brand, Nitro Pepsi will have cola fans reconsidering everything they know about the beverage. The smaller bubbles, themselves infused with nitrogen, create a smooth texture and are made possible by a “unique widget” placed in the bottom of every can, something that’s described as the first time the widget technology has been used in the cola category, though it is often seen in beer and coffee products. As Nitro Pepsi isn’t like a traditional cola, it also is best consumed differently as well. Pepsi suggests that Nitro Pepsi is best served cold and ideally without ice, “hard poured’ or fully inverted into a tall glass, and best enjoyed sipped directly from the glass instead of through a straw.

As was mentioned previously, Nitro Pepsi will roll out nationwide beginning March 28th and will be available in two flavors: Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola. Both flavors will come in a newly designed can and will be available in both single serve and 4-pack varieties.

Will you be checking out Nitro Pepsi? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.