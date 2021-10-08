Pepsi Unveils New Cracker Jack Flavor

Pepsi is on its roll with new flavors. Within the past year alone, the soda-maker has rolled out a viral PEEPS-flavored version of its cola in addition to Apple Pie and Cocoa flavors. Now, Cracker Jack-flavored Pepsi is on the horizon.

Thursday, the drink-maker announced Pepsi x Cracker Jack is its next limited-time flavor and a massive ad campaign that’d be supporting it. As Major League Baseball heads into its post-season, Pepsi is asking those interested in the flavor to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

As long as you do that and share the video of yourself singing on Twitter or TikTok, you’ll be entered to win one of the 2,000 cans bottled of Pepsi x Cracker Jack.

“Pepsi is a brand with a deep legacy in sports and is an endemic part of the ballpark experience, so we thought it would only be fitting to help fans celebrate the biggest month in baseball with our latest limited-edition drop – Pepsi x Cracker Jack,” Pepsi marketing chief Todd Kaplan said in a release. “Our first ever Cracker Jack flavored cola perfectly blends the refreshing taste of Pepsi with the sweet caramel and peanut taste of Cracker Jack in a truly delicious collectible for the biggest of baseball fans. We’re excited to see fans show their excitement for October baseball by unabashedly singing the timeless baseball anthem, ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame,’ for their shot to get their hands on this unique flavor.”

“Cracker Jack is thrilled to team up with our friends at Pepsi to bring snack and beverage fans this one-of-a-kind innovation,” Frito-Lay North America marketing vice president Tina Mahal added. “This partnership is very special to the Cracker Jack brand as it marks the return of our classic prizing element, bringing back one of consumers’ favorite ways to experience their favorite baseball moments, just in time for playoff season.”

