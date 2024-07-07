Pillsbury Brings Back Sweet Fan-Favorite After Nearly 10 Years

It’s been almost ten years since fans of Pillsbury’s Toaster Strudel could indulge in the sweetest version of the pastry possible, the much-loved MEGA Icing variety. Last (and only) available in 2015, the beloved pastry has been missed by consumers since its disappearance from store shelves but the longing for all that extra icing is over. Pillsbury is at long last bringing back the most fan-requested limited offer Toaster Strudel from the 2010s with the return of MEGA Icing.

According to Pillsbury, the MEGA Icing variety Toaster Strudel will be back for a limited time only in the brand’s two most popular flavors, Strawberry and Strawberry Cream Cheese. They will be available at select retailers nationwide and will have a suggested retail price of $3.99. As for what makes the MEGA Icing variety so special, the variety features almost double the icing of the traditional Pillsbury Toaster Strudel. That makes for an extra sweet, extra delicious pastry — or you can use that extra icing any way you see fit by having a little fun with it. Drizzle on fruit? Add to your coffee? The options are endless.

Of course, more is never enough and for fans who need even more of the icing, Pillsbury is going to make that happen as well — for a lucky few. Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is releasing Mega-MEGA Icing pouches of just icing. Fans of the sweet stuff can look for these rare, exclusive, not-sold-in-store packs to be released through influencers on Instagram as well as follow #MegaExtraMornings for a chance to get their own.

In other snack food related news, Hostess recently announced their team up with 7-Eleven for the launch of a limited-edition Hostess Twinkie with Cherry Slurpee-flavored filling. The new flavor is available at 7-Eleven now ahead of Slurpee Day on July 11th. According to Hostess, the new Cherry Slurpee Twinkie pairs the iconic Twinkie fluffy spongy cake with a lightly whipped Cherry Slurpee-flavored creme filling. The treats are available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. They are available in a two-count single-serve package and will remain available (while supplies last) through mid-August making them a perfect summer treat — not just on Slurpee Day!

