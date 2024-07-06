Hostess Teams Up With 7-Eleven For New Limited-Edition Twinkies

7-Eleven’s beloved Slurpee Day is coming up on July 11th and this year, there’s a whole new way to celebrate the unofficial and tasty holiday. Hostess has teamed up with 7-Eleven for the launch of a new, limited-edition Hostess Twinkie with Cherry Slurpee-flavored filling. The new flavor is available at 7-Eleven now ahead of Slurpee Day on July 11th.

According to Hostess, the new Cherry Slurpee Twinkie pairs the iconic Twinkie fluffy spongy cake with a lightly whipped Cherry Slurpee-flavored creme filling. The treats are available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores nationwide. They are available in a two-count single-serve package and will remain available (while supplies last) through mid-August making them a perfect summer treat — not just on Slurpee Day!

The new Twinkie with Slurpee-flavored filling is just the latest innovation from Hostess. Earlier this year, the brand launched their new Meltamors, a lava cake style treat that lets the melty center flow like lava after being warmed for just a few seconds in the microwave. This also isn’t the first time that Hostess has innovated with the Twinkie specifically. Last year, the brand offered mashups of their iconic favorite treats, including a mashup of the beloved Twinkies and equally beloved Ding Dongs.

In Other Snack News

In other recent snack news, summer is a major time of year for delicious holidays — including World Chocolate Day. This year, World Chocolate Day takes place on Sunday, July 7th and, to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is bringing back one of its most love and more rare doughnut offerings — the Chocolate Glazed Doughnut. The beloved treat is coming back for Saturday, July 6th and Sunday, July 7th only and will be the only time this year that the Chocolate Glazed is offered.

“There’s nothing like our Chocolate Glazed doughnut, it’s a rare and special treat,” Dave Skena, Global Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said. “From watching the chocolate glaze waterfall to the aroma of chocolate taking over shops to the taste of our fresh doughnuts bathed in chocolate glaze — there’s no better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day.”

Fans wanting to get the Chocolate Glazed just have to go to participating Krispy Kreme locations throughout the United States on Saturday and Sunday. The treat is available in-shop, as well as for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. In addition to the brief return of the Chocolate Glazed doughnut, Krispy Kreme is also offering doughnut fans 50 percent off a dozen of the Chocolate Glazed doughnuts with the purchase of any dozen at the regular price.