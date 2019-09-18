Pizza Hut Debuts Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza

If you’ve ever wondered what a mashup of the popular Cheez-It cracker and pizza would be like, you can wonder no more. Pizza Hut debuted a limited-time menu offering that does exactly that with the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, turning the cheesy cracker into an epic delivery vehicle for actual cheese that may make you completely rethink the boundaries between meal and snack.

According to CNBC, the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza consists of four large pizza crust squares that have been infused with the sharp cheddar flavor of Cheez-Its that is stuffed with either cheese or a cheese and pepperoni combination. The sauce — a marinara dipping sauce — is served on the side. The end result is a menu item that looks, smells, and taste just like a giant Cheez-It, just with the bonus taste of pizza as well. To achieve the Cheez-It flavor, the crust actually uses the same cheesy dust used for the crackers and, according to Pizza Hut chief brand officer Marianne Radley, yes, Cheez-It really does use cheese for their crackers and not just flavoring.

“I always thought it was cheese flavoring, but it was really cheese that is baked into their crackers,” Radley explained.

If the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza sounds like something that appeals to you, the squares are available at Pizza Hut locations nationwide for $6.49. Starting September 24th, they will be added to the Pizza Hut $5 N’ Up menu and will cost $6 when you buy two or more items from that menu. The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza is a limited time offering, however, so those wanting to give it a try will want to keep that in mind.

