Planters and Miller High Life Team Up to Turn the Nutmobile Into a Bar

Beer and peanuts just go together and now, Planters and Miller High Life are teaming up to take that partnership to the next level. On Monday, the brands announced their collaboration on what they say is the summer's hottest new dive bar, one that just so happens to be in the Nutmobile. You absolutely read that right. America's favorite giant peanut on wheels is now a bar — and you can get a drink there.

According to the brands, the Nuttiest Dive Bar is a team up between Miller High Life and Planters. Located in "The Champagne of Beers Region" aka Milwaukee, the Planters NUTmobile has been transformed into a dive bar with all the sights and feels of your usual local watering hole. the Nuttiest Dive Bar features:

• An authentic dive bar smell that transports you to the closest Miller High Life.

• A selfie wall that captures all the nutty fun happening inside just like the photo booths at the local dives we've given all our spare cash to.

• The classic dive bar drop ceiling littered with dollar bills (look closely at the custom NUTmobile and High Life cash)

• A nut-shaped jukebox to crank out your favorite tunes and keep the party cracking

• Dim bar lighting like the soft glow from The Girl in the Moon's neon lights to set the mood.

• A warm nut machine for all the peanuts you can eat to pair with all the Miller High Life you can drink (free of charge)

• Peanut and High Life themed bar games (including cornhole, of course)

If checking out the Nuttiest Dive Bar sounds like something that interests you, here's everything you need to know. Starting on June 16th, Planters fans, High Life lovers and anyone who just wants to check things out will have a chance to book a 90-minute reservation in the bar for just the price of peanuts — the brands are suggesting that a reservation could make a fantastic Father's Day gift. For those who aren't in the Milwaukee area, they can also enter to win dive bar merch to recreate the experience at home. Booking and giveaway details can be found here.

This isn't the first time that the NUTmobile has been transformed into an interesting destination. In 2021, the iconic vehicle was also transformed into the "Inn in a NUTshell", which allowed fans to book a two-night stay in the vehicle for the price of peanuts. Miller has also ventured out into some interesting collaborations prior to this team up with Planters. recently, Miller High Life teamed up with chocolatier Phillip Ashley for a Bar Snack inspired truffle collection that brought the iconic beer to chocolate in a unique way.

Will you be trying to book a reservation at the Nuttiest Dive Bar? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!