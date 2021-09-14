You Can Now Stay Overnight in the Planters Nutmobile

Earlier this year, Planters put out the call to make the dreams of some peanut fans come true when they announced that they were hiring for Planters Peanutters, a role that included driving the iconic Nutmobile, and now, as the brand makes its move to Hormel Foods in Minnesota, they’re making dreams come true again in a big way. On Tuesday, the brand announced that as beloved icon Mr. Peanut settles into his new home, he’s inviting fans to stay in his vacation home, INN a NUTshell, by renting out the Nutmobile for, well, peanuts.



On September 17 at 12 p.m. CT, one peanut fan will be able to book a two-night stay at the INN a NUTshell from October 1 through October 3 by visiting MrPeanutInnANutshell.com. The one-of-a-kind stay will allow the fan and a guest to stay in the iconic Nutmobile which has been transformed into the “nuttiest living quarters” for an immersive Planters experience, including Planters products, a $1500 travel stipend, and activities for guests to enjoy the beautiful Minnesota scenery. The experience will cost just $3.49 – the cost of a jar of Planters peanuts. It sounds like a really neat adventure, but there is one catch: only one fan will be able to book this exclusive experience so if you want to experience INN a NUTshell and stay in the 26-foot-long peanut on wheels waterfront in Duluth, Minnesota, you’ll want to be fast.

“As the Planters brand makes Minnesota home, we want our fans to experience the state like never before with this unique stay,” Rafik Lawendy, head of marketing for the Planters brand said in a statement. “We are always looking for ways to add substance to fans’ lives and what better way to do that than with this unforgettable experience at the INN a NUTshell.”



Additionally, Mr. Peanut and the Planters brand announced that they will continue to reward Little Acts of Substance in the mascot’s new home state with a $10,000 donation to Conservation Minnesota. Planters announced in February of this year that they were taking the $5 million budget typically spent on their Super Bowl ad slot and “shelling” that money out to recognize those doing “acts of substance” that are making life a little bit better around the country.



“Planters nuts pack way more substance than empty snacks like potato chips, so when we show up – including with a Big Game activation – it’s going to fill people up,” U.S. Chief Growth Officer at Kraft Heinz Sanjiv Gajiwala said in a statement at that time. “This year, we’re walking the talk by launching the Planters ‘A Nut Above’ campaign, which celebrates making better choices in life and in snacking. In total, Mr. Peanut will give away $5 million this year to people who champion substantial actions – the every day and the extraordinary – by doing good, even when no one is looking.”



The unique INN a NUTshell experience become available for one lucky fan to rent at noon CT on Friday, September 17 at MrPeanutInnANutshell.com. Fans can also visit that website for more information.