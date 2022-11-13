Planters Launches Holiday Treats, Wants Fans to Invite Mr. Peanut to Their Holiday Parties

The holiday season is officially upon us which means that all sorts of holiday treats are coming to store shelves in anticipation of gatherings and celebrations. Planters is getting in on the festive spirit as well, with not only the release of their new, limited-edition treats and returning holiday classics, but a bit of fun as well. The brand is offering customers a chance to win $10,000 as well as a visit from Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile for their holiday party.

In terms of treats, Planters is bringing back four of their holiday favorites — Brittle Nut Medley, Holiday Nut Crunch, Winter Spiced Mix, and Holiday Trio Pack — as well as introducing two new treats. Those two treats are Butter Cinnamon Pecans and Cocoa Almonds. You can check out descriptions below.

• NEW PLANTERS Butter Cinnamon Pecans are a perfect indulgent snack. Each pecan delivers a touch of sweet without sacrificing the nut's delicious freshly roasted flavor and crunch.

• NEW PLANTERS Cocoa Almonds combine the toasty taste of almonds with the intensity of dark chocolate for a harmony of rich flavors.

• PLANTERS Brittle Nut Medley is a symphony of flavors, featuring honey roasted peanuts, yogurt-covered raisins, peanut brittle, pretzels and cashews.

• PLANTERS Holiday Nut Crunch is a refreshing holiday favorite featuring roasted nuts, including almonds, cashews and peanuts for that savory goodness and nutty crunch you crave.

• PLANTERS Winter Spiced Mix is a fabulous fireside snack, including honey roasted peanuts, almonds, honey roasted sesame sticks, cashews and pecans with a hint of sea salt.

• PLANTERS Holiday Trio Pack is here for the peanut lovers, with cocktail peanuts, Honey Roasted peanuts and SWEET 'N CRUNCHY® peanuts that liven up holiday get-togethers and stocking stuffers.

And as for the giveaway? Planters fans can go to this website and enter to win $10,000 as well as a visit from Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile. Fans need to enter by December 31st.

"The nut bowl is at the center of holiday celebrations, and the PLANTERS

brand has brought revelers together for over 100 years," said Zeeshan Tarique, Senior Brand Manager. "Our limited-edition holiday varieties make hosting easy, and one lucky party planner will get to have the ultimate entertainer, the MR. PEANUT character, by their side for a truly unforgettable shellebration."

Of course, Planters isn't the only brand offering fans a chance to win real cash for the holidays. Coffee mate is also offering fans a chance to win $5,000 by pledging to skip their Thanksgiving 5K runs this year. You can check out more information about that here.

The Planters Holiday Varieties are available in stores nationwide now.