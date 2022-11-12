Coffee mate Paying Coffee Drinkers to Skip the Thanksgiving 5K

Thanksgiving is coming up under two weeks and while for many it's a holiday whose traditions center around gathering for a meal with friends and loved ones, for many others there's another major holiday tradition on Thanksgiving Day as well. We mean the annual Thanksgiving 5K race, sometimes called a turkey trot, that many people participate in. It means getting up early and sweating in the cold, but Coffee mate is urging people to give up the run and choose coffee instead — and they're offering fans major money for it. From November 14th to November 24th — that would be Thanksgiving Day — the brand is asking fans to pledge to choose slippers over sneakers for a chance to win $5000.

All fans have to do is visit this link here starting November 14th and make the pledge. The pledge enters them into a chance to win the cash and then, they can just stay home on Thanksgiving and enjoy some warm coffee — no running required.

"Here at Coffee mate, we know better than anyone that the morning coffee routine is not only personal, it's sacred. Every Thanksgiving, the infamous 5K run poses a potential disruption to that ritual," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Leader of the Creamer Business Unit. "As coffee's perfect holiday mate, we're encouraging people to slow down this year and savor Thanksgiving morning – a holiday where comfort is king. This pledge is a fun way to honor our fans' individual coffee routines, whatever the perfect morning cup looks like to them."

For those who do decide to choose slippers over sneakers and skip the Thanksgiving 5K, Coffee mate has them covered in terms of ways to enjoy their coffee. The brand brought back some beloved holiday favorite flavors this year, including Peppermint Mocha Flavored Creamer. That fan-favorite offering comes in a Zero Sugar option and the brand also introduced the Toll House Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cooke Flavored Creamer earlier this year as well.

Fans interested in entering to win $5000 by pledging to skip the Thanksgiving 5K can do so at this website here. Entrants must be 18 years or older and the sweepstakes starts at midnight on November 14th and runs until 11:59 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Two winners will receive $5000.

What are your plans for Thanksgiving — and do they involve running a 5K? Let us know in the comment section!