Police Still Searching For Suspect In Rick Moranis Attack

✖

Last week brought the shocking news out of New York City that actor Rick Moranis was the victim of an unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side. News of the incident spread the day after it occurred once Moranis' involvement was confirmed by police. Though the NYPD questioned a person of interest in the crime over the weekend, the alleged suspect involved in the event remains at large with no official charges filed yet. The entire assault was caught on camera with a photo of the suspect released on social media, but CBS News brought word that the search continues.

The incident attracted the attention and reactions from celebrities in addition to Moranis' fans around the globe. Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, added his voice to the outcry on social media, tweeting: "My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis." Ryan Reynolds, who worked with the 67-year-old actor in a commercial recently and brought him out of retirement, also chimed in on the event, writing: "Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay."

Reports indicated that Moranis was taken to a local hospital after the incident and reported pain in his head, back, and hip. After he was released Moranis reported the crime at the police precinct. Shortly after his involvement was confirmed, Moranis' rep gave an update on his condition. According to the statement, Moranis is "fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes."

Moranis, despite being a very public figure through the 1980s and 90s, stepped away from acting to focus on raising his children. In recent years there have been attempts to bring him back to the big screen but he's very publicly passed on some big opportunities. Recently he turned down an opportunity to appear in the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will feature many other cast members of the original film. This made Disney fans surprised when the when it was confirmed Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski for the Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son.

As of this writing no further details on the incident or potential arrests have been made, with the NYPD Crime Stoppers account tweeting: "Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential."