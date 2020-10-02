Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Random Attack on Rick Moranis

✖

Today brought some upsetting news when it was revealed that beloved actor Rick Moranis was attacked on the street in New York. Moranis, who is known for movies such as Ghostbusters, Spaceballs, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, is recovering after an unprovoked attack on the Upper West Side. Since the news broke, the Internet has jumped to the actor's defense, clearly upset that anyone would harm a national treasure. One person to comment on the story is Ryan Reynolds. Just last month Reynolds brought Moranis out of his very long retirement for a commercial, and the Internet went crazy for it.

"Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay," Reynolds wrote on Twitter. You can check out the post below:

Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 2, 2020

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Moranis' cameo in Reynolds' commercial was his first on-screen appearance in over 20 years. In fact, he's passed some big opportunities recently, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Most thought they wouldn't see him until the Disney+ follow-up to Honey, I Shrunk the Kids arrived, which made headlines when it confirmed that Moranis would be reprising his role as Wayne Szalinski. Josh Gad will also star in the series, playing an adult version of Wayne's son. Here's the official synopsis for the new Honey, I Shrunk the Kids:

"Aware that the family ties have loosened over time but seemingly afraid to confront anyone directly. He has been tinkering alone in his attic for decades, dealing with the grief of losing his wife. When we first meet him, he has accidentally shrunk himself and is flying around on a shrunken drone — seemingly lost in a continuous of tinkering and experimenting that often puts himself and his family in jeopardy. He later reveals he shut himself away to try and invent a solution to help shrink Diane's cancer but found it hard to cope when he ran out of time. His guilt and shame is palpable. Through the crisis of the kids getting shrunk, the truth emerges and the bonds begin to redevelop between him and his kids."

We're wishing Mr. Moranis a speedy recovery!