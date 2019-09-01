Popeyes Sent Diplo a Private Jet of Its Sold-out Chicken Sandwiches

It’s a point of great sadness for chicken sandwich fans everywhere. Popeyes announced on their digital social media platforms last week that their entry in the Chicken Sandwich Wars had been so massively and unprecedentedly popular that they had simply sold out. The news led desperate chicken sandwich fans to eBay in search of the tasty menu item in spite of some pretty insane prices given the now-scarcity of the mythical sandwiches. It’s a wild time to be alive but not everyone is suffering in a Popeyes chicken sandwich-less world. Musician Diplo has plenty of the sandwich — a whole private jet full of them.

Diplo took to Instagram on Saturday to share what might be the wildest fast food-related flex we’ve ever seen. He posted a photo of himself standing on the stairs of a Popeyes-branded private jet holding two big bags full of chicken sandwiches. If you can get past your jealousy, you can check out the post below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich, so they sent me some in a jet…. Wendy’s your move,” Diplo wrote.

We have so many questions, but the authenticity of the sandwich? That’s not one of them. He shared a video in his Instagram story of the actual sandwich with someone saying “We got ’em man” in the background. Diplo really did get the goods, folks. He really did get a whole bunch of Popeyes chicken sandwiches. On a plane. As for the rest of us, we’ll just have to wait until they’re able to get the sandwiches back on the menu, though Popeyes did encourage fans to download the Popeyes app to be alerted as soon as that happy occasion hits.

The wild popularity of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich seems to have caught the chain off guard. The first such offering form the Miami-based chain in its 50-year history, the sandwich quickly made waves on social media after chicken sandwich connoisseurs declared it better than Chick-Fil-A. A Popeyes spokesperson told ComicBook.com that they’ve been humbled by the response.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” the spokesperson said. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continued. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

What do you think about Diplo’s private jet of Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches? Let us know in the comments below.