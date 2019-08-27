Popeyes Chicken Sandwiches are Sold Out After Massive Social Media Buzz

The Chicken Sandwich Wars will have to be waged another day. Moments ago, Popeyes announced on their digital media platforms their sandwiches have been selling so well, they’re all sold out. That’s right, the social media buzz was so massive over the past week and half, a national chain has sold out of one product. As the video states, there’s no current time table for the sandwiches return to restaurants, but they encourage fans to download the Popeyes app to be alerted as soon as they’re back in stock.

Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019

The sandwich is the first such offering from the Miami-based chain in its 50-year history. The product was announced earlier this month and quickly made ripples throughout social media, with many sandwich fiends saying it was better than the gold standard affair from Chick-fil-A. Though currently unavailable, the social media accounts suggest whenever the sandwich does return, it will be on a permanent basis.

“We have seen an extraordinary demand for the new Popeyes Chicken Sandwich following our nationwide launch on August 12,” one Popeyes spokesperson tells ComicBook.com. “It has been amazing to see our guests share their love for our brand and for the new Chicken Sandwich on social media and beyond, and we are truly humbled and grateful for their support.”

“The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations,” the statement continues. “In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory. As a result, Popeyes restaurants across the country are expected to sell out of the Chicken Sandwich by the end of this week. We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”

