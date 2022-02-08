Post Malone Sundress Funko Pop Is Surprisingly In Stock

It’s been three years since the first Funko Pop figure of the musician Post Malone (aka Austin Richard Post) debuted, but two additional versions have been added in as many months. Back in December we got a figure of Post Malone in knight’s armor that’s based on the video from his mega hit song “Circles”. Pre-orders for the Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now for $11.99 with a release date set for March / April. Today, that figure was followed by the surprise debut of a Pop figure of Post Malone in a sundress – a look he donned a couple of years back as a tribute to Nirvana and it’s late frontman Kurt Cobain. The new figure is actually in stock and available to order now here at Entertainment Earth for $11.99.

As for “Circles”, it debuted on the Post Malone’s third studio album Hollywood’s Bleeding. It reached number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 and was nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards. The video for Circles is nearly as good as the song, featuring Post Malone as a knight in armor wandering through a war-torn landscape. At the time of writing, the video has over 400 million views on YouTube. As with the first Post Malone Pop figure, Funko did a great job with the details – particularly with regard to the tattoos.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can keep tabs on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here.