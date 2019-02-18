Gear

Post Malone Is Getting His Own Funko Pop And The Internet Is Flipping Out

Funko is one of the biggest toy companies in the game right now and as they continue expanding […]

By

Funko is one of the biggest toy companies in the game right now and as they continue expanding their ever-growing POP! line, the toymaker has revealed plans to roll out a new toy bearing the likeness of rapper Post Malone. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live!

As fate would have it, the internet erupted at the news with fans chomping at the bit to get their hands on the toy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Post Malone — real name Austin Richard Post — joined the superhero genre this past year as one of the artists behind “Sunflower,” the lead single off the soundtrack for Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. Debuting ninth of the Billboard Hot 100, “Sunflower” reached the top of the list on its sixth week on the chart.

As of now, the song is certified Gold by the RIAA, meaning the single has reached at least 500,000 certified units/sales.

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying about Funko‘s Post Malone toy!

So Cool!

Uncanny Detail!

Y So Sad

Where’s The Pre-Order Link?

We. Want. BOWIE!

…or Fleetwood Mac!

Want This Toy Bad!

Oh Shiet

Best-Selling Status

A Closer Look!

Before You Go

Will you be adding the Post Malone POP! to your collection? What’s the POP! grail you’re still working on hunting down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the latest Star Wars rumors involving Rian Johnson, the Dragon Ball Super Broly controversy, an Alita conversation & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts