Pringles Introduces New Minecraft Flavor

Minecraft fans, if you've ever wondered what Suspicious Stew tastes like, you're about to find out. On Tuesday, Pringles announced the launch of their latest, limited-edition flavor, a first-ever Pringles x Minecraft collaboration, Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew. The new flavor will be available nationwide beginning this month and is set to bring the game experience into snack form.

According to Pringles, the new Minecraft Suspicious Stew flavor brings the in-game suspicious stew ingredients into crisp form. The result is a burst of rich, hearty and savory flavor all packed into the favorite Pringles chip. As was noted above, this is a limited-edition flavor that will be available while supplies last.

For those unfamiliar, in the world of Minecraft, "suspicious stew" is a virtual, in-game food item that players can eat and get a specific effect. However, it's impossible to tell what effect the player will get unless the player consuming it is the one who made it. The effect depends on the flower used to craft it.

Interestingly, the new Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew isn't the only recent food-related Minecraft collaboration. In March, Kellogg's announced the new Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal. That limited-edition cereal features the classic Kellogg's Frosted Flakes along with green squares of "Creeper Bit" marshmallows to evoke Minecraft's pixelated block look. Each spoonful is said to bring the dynamic world of Minecraft to life. The new Frosted Flakes Minecraft cereal went on sale at retailers nationwide in April.

"There was such incredible fan reaction following our first partnership with Minecraft, we had to bring it back again — this time with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes," said Laura Newman, senior director of brand marketing at Kellogg Company. "Many Kellogg's Frosted Flakes fans are gamers, and Tony made his streaming debut last summer, which is why we're so excited to introduce another flavorful gaming-inspired experience with this new Minecraft collaboration."

What do you think? Will you be trying the Suspicious Stew Pringles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.