Pringles Launches New Harvest Blends Collection Featuring Sweet Potato Crisps

Pringles is known for having a wide variety of flavors in its line of potato-based snack crisps, but. now the fan-favorite brand is taking things to the next level. Earlier this week, Pringles announced the launch of their new Harvest Blends collection which features two star ingredients — sweet potato and multigrain. According to the brand, the new collection offers a complex tasting experience and puts an elevated twist on their classic crisps for an experience unlike anything Pringles has ever done before. The new collection starts to hit retailer shelves nationwide this month.

The new Pringles Harvest Blends collection features four flavor varieties, each with a blend of ingredients and crispy, crunchy texture. The collection offerings and their descriptions are as follows:

• Pringles® Harvest Blends Multigrain Farmhouse Cheddar: With a multigrain infused base, black bean and toasted sweet grains blend with creamy aged cheddar and a hint of salt to create a crave-worthy farmhouse crisp of cheddar cheese goodness.

• Pringles® Harvest Blends Multigrain Homestyle Ranch: The sweet taste and texture of toasted grains and black bean delivers an extra bold crunch to the multigrain infused base, elevated with the classic taste of creamy, zesty ranch.

• Pringles® Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Sea Salt: The natural sweetness of the sweet potato infused base blends with sea-salt granules creating the perfect balance of salty, savory and subtly sweet flavor.

• Pringles® Harvest Blends Sweet Potato Smoky BBQ: Smoky BBQ flavor blends with the sweetness from the sweet potato infused base to create a smoky savory flavor worthy of a backyard barbeque.

"From our classic favorites to our sizzling Scorchin' collection — Pringles fans have long enjoyed our great taste and insanely accurate flavors," Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles said in a statement. "With our new Pringles Harvest Blends collections, we're ecstatic to bring our fans an elevated tasting experience — one that is both familiar with the bold flavors our fans know and love, and completely unique with its irresistibly crunchy texture and flavorful blends of sweet potato and multigrain."

Pringles Recently Launched a Minecraft Inspired Flavor

The new Harvest Collection isn't the only new innovation from Pringles. Back in April, the brand launched their first-ever Pringles x Minecraft collaboration, the limited-edition Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew. The flavor was created to bring the in-game Suspicious Stew ingredients into crisp form with the result being a burst of rich, hearty, and savory flavor all packed into the favorite Pringles chip. For those unfamiliar, in the world of Minecraft, "suspicious stew" is a virtual, in-game food item that players can eat and get a specific effect. However, it's impossible to tell what effect the player will get unless the player consuming it is the one who made it. The effect depends on the flower used to craft it.

Will you be checking out Pringles' new Harvest Collection? Which of the four flavor offerings most interest you? Let us know your thoughts about this collection and snacks in general in the comment section!