Self-Described Vampires Warning Megan Fox and MGK on Dangers of Drinking Each Other's Blood

Real-life self-described vampires are warning celebrity couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) about the dangers of drinking each other's blood. Fox and MGK made headlines recently after a social media post stating that they drank each other's blood – a fact Megan Fox confirmed herself, stating, "Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets... It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

Well, TMZ caught up with a few of the more well-known real-life "vampires" out there, and got some advice about what kind of precautionary attitude Fox and MGK need to have with their ritual:

Belfazaar Ashantison, the co-founder of The New Orleans Vampire Association (NOVA), is urging Megan and MGK to take proper precautions before drinking their lover's blood, including testing for potential diseases and blood-borne illnesses, from which he says vampires are not immune.

Father Sebastiaan, the founder of Endless Night Vampire Ball, is also urging Megan and MGK to be super safe with their blood-drinking, specifically with regards to withdrawing blood... Sebastiaan says blood withdrawal should only be done through medical professionals.

In a longer statement, Fox explained the while it may sound controversial, the blood-drinking is part of a larger spiritual practice of astrology and divination:

"I'm much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things," Fox explained. "And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

Megan Fox and MGK have been dating (at least publicly) since the summer of 2020 when MGK dropped the video for his song "Bloody Valentine", which basically spelled out their relationship status. Fox's longtime husband Brian Austin Green publicly announced that he and Fox had separated that same summer; Fox filed for divorce (for a second time) in the fall of 2020; the divorce was finalized in October of 2021. Fox and Machine Gun Kelly announced in January of this year that they are engaged to be married.