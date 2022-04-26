Megan Fox Goes Viral for Confirming She and Machine Gun Kelly Drink Each Other's Blood

✖

Yes, they really drink each other's blood. In a new cover story for Glamour magazine, Megan Fox says she and her fiance, rapper-turned-actor Machine Gun Kelly, do take part in the practice of drinking their partner's blood. As she tells the magazine, it's solely for ritualistic purposes, and only a few drops at each time.

"Yeah. So, I guess to drink each other's blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we're like Game of Thrones, drinking each other's blood," the Transformers alumnus tells the mag. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only. "

Fox goes on to add that she's very much into the practice of divination and other astrology-centric studies.

"I'm much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I'm into astrology and I'm doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things," Fox says. "And so, when I do it, it's a passage or it is used for a reason. And it is controlled where it's like, 'Let's shed a few drops of blood and each drink it.' He's much more haphazard and hectic and chaotic, where he's willing to just cut his chest open with broken glass and be like, 'Take my soul.'"

When the interviewer double-checked the two actually drank blood from each other, Fox confirmed. "It doesn't not happen. Let me tell you. Maybe not exactly like that, but a version of that has happened many times," Fox adds.

The actor first announced they drank each other's blood in an engagement announcement video earlier this year. "Somehow a year and a half later, having awlked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Fox said in the Instagram post in January.

She added, "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes...and then we drank each other's blood."