Red Lobster Offering Chance to Become "Chief Biscuit Officer"

Red Lobster apparently just listed the job of a lifetime. While it may not net you the salary of a C-level executive, you will get a load of the restaurant's iconic Cheddar Bay Biscuits. As part of a new promotion the seafood restaurant announced this week, Red Lobster is now officially on an active search for its first-ever Chief Biscuit Officer.

Those who use the chain's rewards app will receive one entry into the contest. The "entry" is automatically added to the user's My Rewards wallet, which they must then redeem anytime between now and June 4th. One lucky winner will be deemed the Red Lobster "CBO," and walk away with a prize package included $1,000 in Red Lobster gift cards, extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits with any Red Lobster purchase, and "Special VIP" status at the winner's local restaurant.

"With a biscuit as famous and delicious as our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, how could Red Lobster not celebrate National Biscuit Day? We have a CEO and a CFO, but we felt it was time we introduced a Chief Biscuit Officer. We knew we had the perfect pool of candidates already: our biscuit-obsessed guests," Red Lobster customer experience and loyal head Lillian Murphy said in a release announcing the promotion. "As an extra special thank you for the loyalty our guests have shown during this past year, we're excited to also be offering 500 FREE rewards as part of the 'Big Cheese' Biscuit Sweepstakes."

Interestingly enough, the timing comes almost one year after a vicious rumor suggesting Cheddar Bay Biscuits were soon to be no more quickly tore apart the internet. Red Lobster quickly put any such notion to bed.

"This is absolutely not true," a company spokesperson told us at the time. "Our restaurants continue to offer unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits for dine-in guests. Obviously when ordering To Go or delivery, guests receive a set number of biscuits based on their order since unlimited would be impossible."

Cover photo by Deb Lindsey For The Washington Post via Getty Images