Red Notice Star Dwayne Johnson Surprises Fan With a New Truck in the Most Heartwarming Video You’ll Watch Today

Dwanta Claus is coming to town! Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock has been in the giving mood this season, and his latest treat is bound to bring you to tears. Johnson took to Twitter yesterday to share a video of him surprising fans at a screening of his new movie, Red Notice. However, there was one audience member who was in for an extra special surprise. Oscar Rodriguez, a Navy veteran and personal trainer who takes care of his mother and volunteers to help women who have been affected by domestic violence, was called onstage by The Rock and then surprised with a brand new truck…

“Kindness matters to me, so thanks @ORodri240 for being so kind to so many people. You said it right, just before you drove away ~ it’s just love. That’s all it is, brother. Just love. Enjoy your new truck dude Pickup truck,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. You can check out the heartfelt treat below:

As for Red Notice, the new action/comedy from director Rawson Marshall Thurber that hit Netflix earlier this month. The movie stars Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in a worldwide adventure about art thieves. Despite the movie’s poor critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences seem to be loving the new flick. Not only does Red Notice currently have a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also had Netflix’s biggest opening day for any film.

Thurber recently spoke with Empire Magazine about working with the Red Notice cast. “I mean, talk about charisma,” Thurber shared. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

In Red Notice, Johnson’s federal agent character is on the hunt for Reynolds’ art thief. “[Dwayne plays an] FBI profiler who specializes in art crime,” Thurber explained. “He is on the hunt for Ryan Reynolds, who plays the most wanted art thief in the world. Gal Gadot plays this mysterious figure in the art world. As the say… high-jinks ensue.”

Red Notice is now streaming on Netflix.