Reese's Brings Back Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups for National Lover's Day

✖

With National Lover's Day coming up on April 23rd, love is in the air and Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups are back, at least for a limited time. In honor of the holiday and by popular demand, Reese's is bringing back Peanut Butter Lovers Cups and Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups as the ultimate act of love for peanut butter superfans everywhere.

Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers Cups take the unmatched combination of chocolate and peanut butter to the next level with an extra layer of smooth, sweet peanut butter creme on top of a milk chocolate bottom. The Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, however, go even further. Step aside, chocolate, these Cups are all about the peanut butter with double the peanut butter flavor, no chocolate.

"Consider this a thank you to all the peanut butter superfans out there – the ones who sort through the candy jar to get to the Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. The ones who live and breathe peanut butter. The candy MVPs. We see you, we appreciate you, and we know you have superior tastebuds. So now, we're rewarding you," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's.

On top of the return of these fan favorites, Reese's is showing peanut butter fans a little additional love as well. As part of the new Reese's Loves. You Back promotion, the Reese's brand is returning your love and loyalty by granting a select number of fans Reese's Peanut Butter Cups for one year or even for life. Now through July, look for the specially marked packages of Reese's Cups for a chance to win peanut butter glory. You can find out more information about Reese's Loves You Back here.

Are you excited about the return of the Reese's Lovers line? Which of the two Reese's Lovers varieties are you most interested in? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!