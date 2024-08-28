Reese’s Just Launched Its Most Chocolatey Peanut Butter Cup Yet

With August coming to a close everything is turning towards fall and, for the snack world, that means it is a time of year when new flavors and treats start to make their way onto store shelves, some to shake up things seasonally — after all, we’re heading into spooky season and that means Halloween candy is upon us — and some that are just new offerings in general, expanding treat choices for snack fans everywhere. This year, Reese’s is shaking things up by bringing a whole new innovation to their Peanut Butter cup line and this time, it’s lava. On Tuesday, Reese’s announced the launch of Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup, a new product that features chocolate lava.

The new Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup is described as having an extra layer of “ooey-gooey, chocolatey filling” that “adds a decadent, delicious, and uniquely combined new product” to the Reese’s lineup. The treat is designed to emulate the experience of enjoying a chocolate lava cake, just with the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter that Reese’s fans love. The new variety comes following the launch last year of Reese’s Caramel Big Cup.

“On the heels of last year’s Reese’s Caramel Big Cup launch, we felt the excitement that erupted for the extra layer in our big cup line and wanted to give our fans a delicious experience beyond the every day,” Melissa Blette, senior brand manager at Reese’s said in a statement. “Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big Cup delivers a satisfying treat that helps fans experience a unique, tasteful adventure through its decadent chocolate lava layer.”

For fans wanting to indulge, here’s what you need to know. The Reese’s Chocolate Lava Big cup is rolling out to retailers nationwide this month. It will come in both standard and king sizes.

There Are New Reese’s Coming For Halloween, Too

The new Chocolate Lava Big Cup isn’t the only new offering coming this fall, either. Halloween treats are soon appearing on store shelves and The Hershey Company is bringing back some favorites as well as introducing some new offerings — including Reese’s. New this year are the Reese’s Werewolf Tracks which feature a vanilla-flavored creme, milk chocolate and peanut butter, Kit Kat Ghost Toast, which features classic crisp wafers wrapped in cinnamon toast flavored creme, Twizzlers Ghosts, and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Bar Snack Size.

There are returning favorites as well. Those include the beloved Reese’s Pumpkins, Reese’s Skeletons, Reese’s Assorted Jumbo Bag Snack Size Shapes, Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Harry Potter Standard Size Bar and Kisses, Chocolate & Sweets Assortments, and Halloween-themed SkinnyPop and Pirate’s Booty.

“Hershey has long been a leader in Halloween festivities, offering beloved treats that have become synonymous with the season,” Heather Seamans from The Hershey Company said in a statement. “This year, with Kit Kat Ghost Toast and Reese’s Werewolf Tracks, we’re showcasing our commitment to innovation and fun with bold, exciting Halloween flavors, inviting consumers to choose both!”